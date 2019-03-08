Saffron Walden Town 3 Stansted 2

Saffron Walden Town came from behind to enjoy more derby success in the Essex Senior League on Tuesday night.

Having beaten Takeley at the weekend, they fell behind to a goal from Billy Coyne in the first half.

But they hit back at the start of the second half as the two sides swapped goals during a frantic spell.

Lewis Francis pounced on a loose ball to level, before Gavin Cockman fired home a low 25-yard drive.

However, Stansted rallied to square matters soon after through Moses Carvalho, who advanced as the home defence stood off and sent a low shot past Nicky Eyre.

Walden went back in front when a long throw-in caused panic in the box and Gary Bowes fired through a crowd of legs and into the far corner.

And they held on for the points in front of a crowd of 223 despite seeing Tom Skelton sent off for two bookable offences as the visitors had penalty claims for handball waved away and saw Eyre make a superb fingertip save late on.

In-form Bloods will now turn their attention to the FA Cup preliminary round on Saturday, when they welcome BetVictor Isthmian League side Maldon & Tiptree to Catons Lane.

The winners will pocket £2,890 in prize money and a place in the first qualifying round on September 7.