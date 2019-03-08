Advanced search

Saffron Walden Town 3 Stansted 2

PUBLISHED: 08:33 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:33 21 August 2019

Saffron Walden's Lewis Francis (pic Dominic Davey)

Saffron Walden's Lewis Francis (pic Dominic Davey)

Archant

Saffron Walden Town came from behind to enjoy more derby success in the Essex Senior League on Tuesday night.

Having beaten Takeley at the weekend, they fell behind to a goal from Billy Coyne in the first half.

But they hit back at the start of the second half as the two sides swapped goals during a frantic spell.

Lewis Francis pounced on a loose ball to level, before Gavin Cockman fired home a low 25-yard drive.

However, Stansted rallied to square matters soon after through Moses Carvalho, who advanced as the home defence stood off and sent a low shot past Nicky Eyre.

Walden went back in front when a long throw-in caused panic in the box and Gary Bowes fired through a crowd of legs and into the far corner.

And they held on for the points in front of a crowd of 223 despite seeing Tom Skelton sent off for two bookable offences as the visitors had penalty claims for handball waved away and saw Eyre make a superb fingertip save late on.

In-form Bloods will now turn their attention to the FA Cup preliminary round on Saturday, when they welcome BetVictor Isthmian League side Maldon & Tiptree to Catons Lane.

The winners will pocket £2,890 in prize money and a place in the first qualifying round on September 7.

