Great second half and derby spoils send Saffron Walden Town shooting up the table

Spike Bell got Saffron Walden Towns third goal against Takeley. Picture: SWTFC Archant

A super second-half and a 3-2 win over derby rivals Takeley keep Saffron Walden Town firmly in the hunt for promotion from the Essex Senior League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Charlie Cole (left) and George Pullen (right) both scored for Saffron Walden Town against former club Takeley. Picture: TAKELEY FC Charlie Cole (left) and George Pullen (right) both scored for Saffron Walden Town against former club Takeley. Picture: TAKELEY FC

Charlie Cole, George Pullen and Spike Bell all scored for the Bloods at Catons Lane as they moved up to second, two points behind leaders Hashtag United.

They had to do it the hard way too after Charncey Dash had put Takeley in front after just two minutes.

That came from the penalty spot after a foul with Dash sending Reece Paine the wrong way.

The former Colney Heath striker also added a second four minutes later but his lob over Paine also cleared the crossbar.

Walden's first real chance was an attempt from the edge of the box by Ryan Fleming but it was the visitors who were the better team at this point.

The problem for Takeley was while they were dominating and creating chances, those efforts were generally off target.

And they were left to rue those misses 10 minutes before half-time.

Cole had seen one close-range effort cleared off the line just moments before when he fired an excellent volley from 25 yards into the back of the net.

Takeley almost retook the lead just three minutes after the restart firstly from an effort by Dash that was blocked off the line and then from Olly Miles who had a free header but couldn't get his angles right.

And on 59 minutes Walden took the lead, Pullen getting on the end of a wicked Gavin Cockman cross.

Bell gave the Bloods even more breathing room when he made it 3-1 with 20 minutes to go. Again it came via a Cockman delivery with the full-back charging in at the back post to head into an empty net.

However, the two-goal advantage didn't last very long and a minute later Takeley made it a nervy finish for the hosts thanks to a Lewis Deamer header.

Both sides had chances to score. Greg Strong almost scored direct from a corner and Nathan Scarborough had an effort saved by the keeper.

At the other end Miles headed straight at Paine and the keeper was on hand to deny Dash.

The final effort fell to Glenn O'Hanlon but the Takeley skipper couldn't keep his effort down and with it went their hopes of snatching a draw.