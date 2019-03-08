Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Essex Senior League: Saffron Walden Town 3 West Essex 3

PUBLISHED: 16:29 04 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 04 August 2019

Lee Power

Saffron Walden Town began the new season with an exciting 3-3 draw (pic Jamie Pluck)

Saffron Walden Town began the new season with an exciting 3-3 draw (pic Jamie Pluck)

Archant

Saffron Walden Town snatched a point in the fifth minute of injury time as the new season got off to a thrilling start at Catons Lane.

Ryan Fleming was the late hero for the Bloods, after the visitors appeared to have won it with a stoppage-time goal of their own.

Lewis Francis opened the scoring for the home side on the quarter-hour mark with a superb individual effort and that was how it stayed at the break.

You may also want to watch:

West Essex levelled within five minutes of the restart, though, as the ball fell kindly for Gray to slot home and they took the lead on 68 minutes with a penalty from Callum Bloss.

It looked like being the winner, until Spike Bell squared matters in the last minute of normal time with a stunning free-kick into the bottom corner, but Saffron Walden's joy was shortlived as West Essex moved 3-2 up through Michael Mignot.

Fleming had the final say, however, as he headed home from a corner to cap a frantic late spell and ensure honours finished even.

Saffron Walden Town are back in action on Tuesday with another home match against Sawbridgeworth Town.

Saffron Walden: O'Sullivan, Bell, Strong, Fleming, Pethers, Adams, Francis, Isherwood, Cockman, Pullen, Thomas. Subs: Bowes, Crane, Riley.

Most Read

Opening date confirmed for town branch of B&M

B&M is planning to open in Saffron Walden. Picture: JASON LOCK

Thieves raid shops and steal car in town centre spree

The damage caused at Kim's Tea and Coffee House, Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

Fire crews battle industrial blaze in Little Walden

The fire at an industrial unit in Little Walden. Picture: ECFRS

Saffron Walden MP earns promotion to ministerial post

MP Kemi Badenoch, member for Saffron Walden. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Uttlesford councillors vote to declare climate emergency

Councillor Christian Criscione and Councillor Louise Pepper. Pictures: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Opening date confirmed for town branch of B&M

B&M is planning to open in Saffron Walden. Picture: JASON LOCK

Thieves raid shops and steal car in town centre spree

The damage caused at Kim's Tea and Coffee House, Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

Fire crews battle industrial blaze in Little Walden

The fire at an industrial unit in Little Walden. Picture: ECFRS

Saffron Walden MP earns promotion to ministerial post

MP Kemi Badenoch, member for Saffron Walden. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Uttlesford councillors vote to declare climate emergency

Councillor Christian Criscione and Councillor Louise Pepper. Pictures: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Essex Senior League: Saffron Walden Town 3 West Essex 3

Saffron Walden Town began the new season with an exciting 3-3 draw (pic Jamie Pluck)

REVIEW: Few big names on the Saturday of Cambridge Folk Festival but plenty of big sounds

Lisa O'Neill. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Boss seeks strong start from Bloods

Action from Saffron Walden Town's clash with Takeley (pic Jamie Pluck)

Successful cricket week for Saffron Walden including Midweek League title glory

Action from Saffron Walden's Midweek League game against Sewards End (pic Jamie Pluck)

Cricket: Rickling claim T20 honours in convincing style

Rickling cricketers celebrate their T20 success
Drive 24