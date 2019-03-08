Essex Senior League: Saffron Walden Town 3 West Essex 3

Saffron Walden Town began the new season with an exciting 3-3 draw (pic Jamie Pluck) Archant

Saffron Walden Town snatched a point in the fifth minute of injury time as the new season got off to a thrilling start at Catons Lane.

Ryan Fleming was the late hero for the Bloods, after the visitors appeared to have won it with a stoppage-time goal of their own.

Lewis Francis opened the scoring for the home side on the quarter-hour mark with a superb individual effort and that was how it stayed at the break.

West Essex levelled within five minutes of the restart, though, as the ball fell kindly for Gray to slot home and they took the lead on 68 minutes with a penalty from Callum Bloss.

It looked like being the winner, until Spike Bell squared matters in the last minute of normal time with a stunning free-kick into the bottom corner, but Saffron Walden's joy was shortlived as West Essex moved 3-2 up through Michael Mignot.

Fleming had the final say, however, as he headed home from a corner to cap a frantic late spell and ensure honours finished even.

Saffron Walden Town are back in action on Tuesday with another home match against Sawbridgeworth Town.

Saffron Walden: O'Sullivan, Bell, Strong, Fleming, Pethers, Adams, Francis, Isherwood, Cockman, Pullen, Thomas. Subs: Bowes, Crane, Riley.