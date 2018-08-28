Advanced search

Essex Senior League: Saffron Walden Town 7 Leyton Athletic 0

PUBLISHED: 18:40 26 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:40 26 January 2019

Lee Power

Saffron Walden Town celebrate a goal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Saffron Walden Town netted a magnificent seven to put lowly Leyton to the sword at Catons Lane on Saturday.

The Bloods had to wait until the 33rd minute to open the scoring with a penalty from leading scorer Charlie Portway.

But Jason Maher’s men went goal crazy in the second half, scoring six more times to run out emphatic winners in front of a crowd of 254.

Dan Trendall doubled their advantage within a minute of the restart and Portway claimed his second of the afternoon on 50 minutes to make it 3-0.

Recent signing Matt Frew then weighed in with a brace, before Karolis Atutis netted number six on his debut for the club.

Trendall completed the rout with his second as Bloods made it four wins in a row since starting 2019 with defeat at Walthamstow.

The win moved them two points closer to third-placed Hullbridge, who were held to a 1-1 draw at Tower Hamlets, but leaders Stansted and second-placed Takeley both won as well.

The Bloods remain nine points off top spot, but have two games in hand on the Airportmen and are set to visit lowly Enfield in one of them on Tuesday.

Saffron Walden: O’Sullivan, Crane, Da Silva, Francis, Frew, Isherwood, Laird, Ledwith, Mead, Trendall, Portway. Subs: Atutis, Emsden, Maybanks.

