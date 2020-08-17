Essex Senior League grant permission for Saffron Walden Town to let fans into friendlies

Saffron Walden Town have been given permission to allow fans to watch home pre-season friendlies from their beer garden. Picture: JAMES WHITE Archant

Saffron Walden Town have been given permission to allow fans to watch their home pre-season friendlies – thanks to the position of the club’s beer garden.

The Catons Lane-based club have had the green light from the powers that be in the Essex Senior League and club director James White has said it has come at the perfect time.

He said: “Coronavirus killed off our season when we were top of the league, in a semi-final and a final and in with a chance of winning our first bit of silverware in 20 years.

“But our beer garden looks out over the pitch, with a little bit of a restricted view, and we’ve had permission from the league that fans will be able to come and sit in the garden and watch most of the game.

“This has been authorised, it has been run past the appropriate people. That is the most important thing. We don’t want people to think we are flounting the rules or bending them.

“It’s what the town and the club need. We need a little pinch of normality and it will be a good way of getting some much-needed cash.

“We’re very lucky and it’s purely because of where our facilities are and the hard work of the volunteers and the other board members have put in.

“They have been amazing, they really have.”

The club have taped off part of the garden so there will still be plenty of room between those watching and the pitch itself and set up benches which will allow spectators to maintain social distancing guidelines.

There will also be an outdoor bar and hand sanitisers throughout as every precaution has been taken.

And White belives it is a small token of thanks the club can give the community who supported them during the lockdown.

He said: “It’s not been easy, it’s obviously been very difficult and there have been times when looking into depths of the abyss has been closer than we’ve ever wanted or expected to be.

“If it wasn’t for the generosity of the fans and the community who helped with the JustGiving page I think we’d be looking at very different circumstances.

“But now more than ever we need the community and the fans to rally round us otherwise we are not going to meet our ambitions of getting promoted in the next couple of seasons.

“We want to kick on from where we were last season and get back to what is the most important thing about being a football club, and that’s getting the fans in and letting them enjoy a good game of football.”

The first game comes tomorrow night (Tuesday) against Bury Town while Romford and Bishop’s Stortford visit Catons Lane on Saturday and Tuesday.