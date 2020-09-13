Saffron Walden Town ‘need a win’ says frustrated but not disappointed boss after FA Cup exit to Welwyn Garden City

WGC V Saffron Walden Town - Goal attempt by Kamal Duncan for Saffron Walden Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Saffron Walden Town boss Jason Maher says they just need a win to kick start their season after being knocked out of the FA Cup at Welwyn Garden City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

WGC V Saffron Walden Town - Saffron Walden Town manager Jason Maher. Picture: Karyn Haddon WGC V Saffron Walden Town - Saffron Walden Town manager Jason Maher. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The 2-0 loss at Herns Lane came courtesy of first-half goals from Robbie Buchanan and Carl Mensah and follows a draw and defeat in their opening two Essex Senior League games, aganst Redbridge and West Essex respectively.

But the Bloods boss has seen enough to say things can and will change sooner rather than later.

He said: “I’ve been doing this a long time and I know we have a talented group here.

“We’re just lacking a little bit in confidence at the moment and we need a win to get us going.

WGC V Saffron Walden Town - Lewis Francis for Saffron Walden Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon WGC V Saffron Walden Town - Lewis Francis for Saffron Walden Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

“But it’s a long season and nothing is won or lost in September and October.

“We have to stick together as a group, keep working hard and maybe express ourselves a bit more.

“We’re playing a little bit within ourselves. The last couple of seasons we’ve scored 100-plus league goals and we’ve generally put teams to bed when we’ve been on top.

“But the goals will come. We just need to keep doing what we are doing.”

WGC V Saffron Walden Town -Reece Paine of Saffron Walden Town denies Elliot Bailey. Picture: Karyn Haddon WGC V Saffron Walden Town -Reece Paine of Saffron Walden Town denies Elliot Bailey. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Saturday’s FA Cup clash saw them have more than their fair share of the game but concede at crucial moments.

It left the boss frustrated but not too downhearted.

He said: “You can never be happy when you lose, especially not in the FA Cup, but we came away to a decent side in the league above and there hasn’t been a lot in it.

“It was a tight game where they were cuter at key moments.

WGC V Saffron Walden Town - Jack Noble for Saffron Walden Town battles with Malcolm Podier for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon WGC V Saffron Walden Town - Jack Noble for Saffron Walden Town battles with Malcolm Podier for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

“We switched off for the first goal and I think Reece [Paine] can do better with the second but we played OK and had some good moments.

“So far this season we’ve played well in patches but when we’ve been on top we haven’t taken our chances.

“The first goal came against the run of play. We had a good spell when we had good territory and caused them a lot of problems but ultimately to win, you have to take your chances when you’re on top and we haven’t done that.

“I’m frustrated but I’m happy with the effort.”

WGC V Saffron Walden Town - Jesse Walklin for WGC battles with Alfie Hilton for Saffron Walden Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon WGC V Saffron Walden Town - Jesse Walklin for WGC battles with Alfie Hilton for Saffron Walden Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

They are back in action on Tuesday night when they entertain St Margaretsbury in another league game at Catons Lane.