Differing emotions and results for Saffron Walden Town

There were two very different results for Saffron Walden Town against Hoddesdon Town and Southend Manor. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Saffron Walden Town went through the full spectrum of emotions after two very different games in the Essex Senior League.

Saturday saw them record a fantastic 4-0 win away to Hoddesdon Town.

They were three-up by half-time and cruised to the three points in the second period. Gavin Cockman bagged two and there was one each for Craig Calver and Scott Pethers.

However, a second and much longer trip on Tuesday, away to Southend Manor, ended in controversy and bitter recriminations for the Bloods.

They had taken the lead through Dimitri Hatzimouratis and held that advantage to the break.

They were still ahead with two minutes to go but a header from Harry Rogers brought Manor level.

And a full 10 minutes into stoppage time, the referee awarded a penalty for an infringement at a corner and Ben Allen sent the spot-kick in off the post.

They are back at home on Saturday, hosting Walthamstow, before travelling to Bishop’s Stortford to take on Enfield on Wednesday.