Bloods stay top of the league after late goals finally finish a stubborn Sporting Bengal

PUBLISHED: 16:30 27 January 2020

Action from Sporting Bengal United v Saffron Walden Town in the Essex Senior League at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Action from Sporting Bengal United v Saffron Walden Town in the Essex Senior League at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Goals at the end of either half kept Saffron Walden Town on top of the Essex Senior League - although the 3-0 win away to Sporting Bengal United was anything but easy.

Jack Isherwood scored at the end of the first half while a late brace from Gavin Cockman at the end of the game sealed the victory against a young and stubborn home side.

The Bloods remain five points clear of Hashtag United and six ahead of Walthamstow although they have played three games more than the chasing duo.

Nathan Scarborough fired over from a corner and then almost pounced when Bengal's Denzil Kobia let the ball slip from his grasp. The goalkeeper managed to recover though.

Walden did have to defend from time to time but Nick Eyre in the visitors' goal was in fine form, one save from Debourin Osekita particularly impressive.

The goal though was no real surprise, even if it did take so long in coming. It came from a corner and after a deflection the ball found its way to Isherwood who stabbed it home.

It clearly gave the Bloods a shot in the arm and they started the second period on the front foot with Scott Pethers and George Pullen going close.

Scarborough continued to enjoy a fruitless day against Kobia, the goalkeeper saving another effort, and Cockman missed a glorious chance to make it two when he found the side netting.

But he made amends as the clock ran down. Three minutes were remaining when he lashed home a second and he wrapped things up deep into stoppage time by going round the keeper and finding the empty net.

They now have a couple of weeks away from league action with their next game in the ESL away to Stansted on February 8.

Saffron Walden Town: Nick Eyre, Spike Bell, Tom Shelton, George Pullen, Scott Pethers, Ross Adams, Tyger Smalls (Julian Simon-Parsons 89), Jack Isherwood, Nathan Scarborough (Greg Strong 83), Steve Carvell (Fahad Nyanja 83), Gavin Cockman.

