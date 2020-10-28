Walthamstow take the spoils as Bloods suffer yet another defeat by a one-goal margin

Saffron Walden Town manager Jason Maher saw his side lose by the odd-goal to Walthamstow. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Saffron Walden Town continued their unwanted record of losing narrowly after going down 1-0 away to promotion-chasing Walthamstow.

It was the Bloods’ fourth defeat in their first 11 Essex Senior League games with all four of them coming by the odd goal, the previous three finishing 2-1.

This game at Catons Lane was settled courtesy of a penalty from Dwade James just passed the hour and it leaves Walden sitting ninth.

Walthamstow meanwhile are in fourth, 10 points behind leaders Hashtag United but having played two games less.

There was little between the two teams during the first period on Saturday. Neither looked wiling to open themselves up to mistake or counter-attack and so a good majority of the contest was spent in the middle of the park.

That said there were still chances at either end.

Walden had a number of set-pieces that were launched into the box to test the Stow defence but good defending kept them at bay.

Their best chance fell to Suaibo Balde, who curled a shot wide of Connor Sansom’s goal, while the keeper also had to produce a big save with his foot.

The closest the visitors came to scoring was a shot from player-manager Max Mitchell that hit the side netting.

Saffron Walden had the first chance of the second half, Jake Noble shooting over, but slowly Walthamstow pulled themselves back into the game before eventually taking the lead.

Mitchell played a free-kick into the box but it was stopped by an arm and James cheekily chipped the spot-kick in past James Bransgrove.

Walden managed to repel any further attacks, Jon Clements among those stopped by the home defence, and as the game reached its closing stages they began to press forward in frenzy.

They were presented with a golden opportunity to rescue a point but an effort from close range was lifted over the bar.

They even through Bransgrove forward in the dying seconds when they won a free-kick but the eventual strike on goal sailed over the top.

They were scheduled to be in action last night (Wednesday) at Enfield.

They are back at Catons Lane on Saturday when Woodford Town are the visitors.