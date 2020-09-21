Advanced search

Heartbreak for Saffron Walden Town as late goal and penalty defeat sends them out of FA Vase

PUBLISHED: 18:44 21 September 2020

Lewis Francis got the first goal for Saffron Walden Town against Whitton United. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Lewis Francis got the first goal for Saffron Walden Town against Whitton United. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Saffron Walden Town bowed out of the FA Vase on penalties after an enthralling 3-3 draw with Whitton United.

Three times the Catons Lane hosts took the lead but they were pegged back for the last occasion in stoppage time and with no extra-time and replays in this year’s Vase, the final whistle meant both teams had to face the nerve-shredding shoot-out.

And it was the Ipswich-based side who emerged victorious, winning 4-1.

The Bloods took the lead for the first time on 15 minutes through Lewis Francis but it was all-square by half-time with Tom Bradlaugh scoring for the Eastern Counties League Premier Division side.

Walden retook the lead through Craig Calver and were back in front on 81 minutes via a Gavin Cockman goal, scored after George Dobson had equalised.

However, George Day’s leveller led to the home side’s exit at the first attempt.

