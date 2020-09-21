Heartbreak for Saffron Walden Town as late goal and penalty defeat sends them out of FA Vase

Lewis Francis got the first goal for Saffron Walden Town against Whitton United. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Saffron Walden Town bowed out of the FA Vase on penalties after an enthralling 3-3 draw with Whitton United.

Three times the Catons Lane hosts took the lead but they were pegged back for the last occasion in stoppage time and with no extra-time and replays in this year’s Vase, the final whistle meant both teams had to face the nerve-shredding shoot-out.

And it was the Ipswich-based side who emerged victorious, winning 4-1.

The Bloods took the lead for the first time on 15 minutes through Lewis Francis but it was all-square by half-time with Tom Bradlaugh scoring for the Eastern Counties League Premier Division side.

Walden retook the lead through Craig Calver and were back in front on 81 minutes via a Gavin Cockman goal, scored after George Dobson had equalised.

However, George Day’s leveller led to the home side’s exit at the first attempt.