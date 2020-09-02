Hat-trick hero Lewis Francis sends Saffron Walden Town through in the FA Cup

Lewis Francis (right) scored a hat-trick for Saffron Walden Town. Picture: SWTFC Archant

A match-winning effort by Lewis Francis sent Saffron Walden Town through to the next round of the FA Cup with a 4-2 victory over Little Oakley.

The striker only arrived off the bench with 30 minutes to go and the Bloods trailing 2-1.

But a sensational hat-trick ensured their passage and a game at Southern League Welwyn Garden City in the preliminary round.

Speaking on Twitter he said: “Well what can I say. First game back for Saffron Walden and to come off the bench with 30 minutes to go and bag a hat-trick that takes us through to the next round, you can’t beat that feeling.

“The link up with me and Steven Carvell is going to be a problem [for teams].”

Walden had early twice fallen behind to their Harwich-based, Eastern Counties League Division One South opponents, Alfie Hilton getting the first equaliser.

The Bloods start their Essex Senior League season on Saturday at Redbridge.