Football: Saffron Walden youngsters pitch in to raise funds
PUBLISHED: 07:00 20 June 2019
Archant
Saffron Walden PSG under-11 girls and Saffron Walden Community YSC under-15 boys held a bag packing session in the town on Saturday.
The youngsters combined over two shifts at Waitrose to raise funds for the new 3G pitch at Saffron Walden County High Shcool.
And with the Women's World Cup currently taking place and the volunteers showing plenty of enthusiasm, a superb total of £505 was raised for the #MyCommunity3G appeal.
A spokesperson said: "Thanks goes to the boys and girls who made this event such a suuccess and to Waitrose and all the kind shoppers who donated so generously."