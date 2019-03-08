Advanced search

Football: Six of the best for Saffron Walden PSG

PUBLISHED: 14:56 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:56 11 April 2019

Saffron Walden PSG under-13s celebrate their victory over Godmanchester

Saffron Walden PSG under-13s celebrate their victory over Godmanchester

Archant

Saffron Walden PSG under-13 girls eased to a convincing 6-1 win over Godmanchester Rovers Youth Blue at Herbert’s Farm on Saturday.

Lovely build-up play on the left by Belle resulted in an opening goal for Ruby and Jess made it 2-0 from the penalty spot.

Marnie added her first goal for the team from another Belle assist, as Hannah, Olivia and Abbey held firm at the back.

And Jess fired into the top left corner from long range to claim a fourth before the interval.

Freya impressed in goal in place of the injured Harriet, as midfielders Lily and Jess looked to find Rose and Ruby out wide.

Immy stayed calm and won tackles when needed, while Abbey also shone in an unfamliar role as an own goal made it 5-0.

Belle added number six, with other efforts going close before the visitors netted a late consolation.

*SWPSG are looking for more players, particularly from years four and seven.

For information and free football taster sessions for new and experienced girls aged 4-16 email newplayercontact@psgfc.co.uk, follow PSG on Twitter and Instagram @swpsgfc or visit psgfc.co.uk.

Most Read

Jewellery stolen during Saffron Walden burglary

Essex Police are appealing for information following a Saffron Walden burglary. Picture: ARCHANT.

Speed limit change and safety measures agreed for ‘dangerous’ road

Stonebridge in Little Walden has been the site of several accidents.

Landslip road closed as work starts to stabilise embankment

Work begins in Newport Road, Saffron Walden to stabilise embankment. Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

Police looking for man they want to speak to about burglaries in Essex

Police are looking for Ross Whitford. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Hundreds of cannabis plants seized in Elsenham

Cannabis plans seized by police in Elsenham over the week. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

