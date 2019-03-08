Football: Six of the best for Saffron Walden PSG

Saffron Walden PSG under-13 girls eased to a convincing 6-1 win over Godmanchester Rovers Youth Blue at Herbert’s Farm on Saturday.

Lovely build-up play on the left by Belle resulted in an opening goal for Ruby and Jess made it 2-0 from the penalty spot.

Marnie added her first goal for the team from another Belle assist, as Hannah, Olivia and Abbey held firm at the back.

And Jess fired into the top left corner from long range to claim a fourth before the interval.

Freya impressed in goal in place of the injured Harriet, as midfielders Lily and Jess looked to find Rose and Ruby out wide.

Immy stayed calm and won tackles when needed, while Abbey also shone in an unfamliar role as an own goal made it 5-0.

Belle added number six, with other efforts going close before the visitors netted a late consolation.

