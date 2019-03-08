Advanced search

Essex Senior League: Sp Bengal 3 Saffron Walden Tn 4

PUBLISHED: 17:27 30 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:27 30 March 2019

Saffron Walden Town's Lewis Francis (pic Tim Edwards)

Saffron Walden Town's Lewis Francis (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Saffron Walden Town came from two goals down to earn the points in east London on Saturday.

Both sides had early chances at Mile End Stadium before the hosts took the lead with a fine free-kick from Steve Carvell which found the top corner of the net.

Tanvir Ahmed nearly made it 2-0 but fired into the side netting, before Bloods went close to levelling from a corner.

Bengal doubled their lead with another superb free-kick from Carvell, before the visitors halved the deficit with a header at the far post from a set-piece of their own.

However, it was 3-1 when Codey Cameron battled well to set up Curtley McIntosh for the home side.

Denzel Kobia denied the visitors with a fine double save, then kept out a free-kick from a dangerous position.

But Lewis Francis gave Bloods hope with a good strike – following their 2-0 midweek loss at title hopefuls Hullbridge Sports – and they were back on level terms when a corner was headed home.

Jason Maher’s men completed their stunning comeback with a fourth goal as Matt Frew and Connor Molloy (2) joined Francis on the scoresheet.

Bloods make the short trip to Stansted on Tuesday for an Errington Challenge Cup tie.

Saffron Walden: O’Sullivan, Bell, Calver, Frew, Mead, Francis, Molloy, Pethers, Riley, Strong. Subs: Fleming, Lakin, Ledwith.

Most Read

New town centre police team for Saffron Walden

Essex Police has announced a new town centre police team for Saffron Walden.

Photos show Saffron Walden pubs which have closed in last 40 years

The Queen Elizabeth in Saffron Walden, now closed.

Full impact of school funding cuts revealed by head teachers

Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport. Picture: Saffron Photo

Cafe launched in Dunmow for those who have suffered bereavement

St Clare's Hospice, in Hastingwood. Picture: ST CLARE

Saffron Walden leads Essex on ‘stop Brexit’ action - but MP says ‘country is run on elections, not petitions’

Kemi Badenoch, MP for Saffron Walden.

