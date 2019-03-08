Strong start to pre-season for confident Bloods

New Saffron Walden Town signing Stuart Zanone played for Welwyn Garden City last season.Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Saffron Walden Town have started strongly in pre-season with a string of victories.

The Bloods have kicked off with three wins and one draw including an 8-1 success over Haverhill Borough on Saturday.

They have also beat Hadleigh away 2-0 and Stortford Swifts 5-1 while there was a 1-1 draw against Haverhill Rovers.

And the action hasn't just been consigned to on the pitch as manager Jason Maher and his assistant Mark Hawkes have been very busy with new signings to both management and team.

Among the new faces are striker Stuart Zanone, who has scored five in his first two games, and 16-year-old Charlie Frodsham who is also training with Colchester U23s.

Walden have also brought in the experienced Jack Leachman, George Pullan, Arron Thomas and Ross Adams and they have also retained the services of the majority of last season's team, who finished fourth in the Essex Senior League.

That includes striker Charlie Portway who has started this year with seven goals in three matches.

The first team are still to play Debden at home on Saturday as part of the Lee Owen memorial fundraiser which will feature former Bloods players, May and Baker away on Tuesday, Bowers and Pitsea at home on Saturday, July 27 and Averley Reserves away two days later.

Pre-season ends with a trip to Halstead on Tuesday, July 30th.

The reserve team have also come back in fine form with two wins from their two games so far.

They have also retained the services of goalkeeper coach James Hayden and fitness coach Nigel Keating while Keven Dorsett has been added to the coaching team.

Sunday sees Saffron Walden host a special event to raise money for Archie Wilks and his fight against neuroblastoma.

Organiser Daniel Pope has organised for a host of celebrities to take part in the charity football match with the line-up set to include the likes of Dan Osborne, Jake Quickenden, Jeff Brazier, Jamie O'Hara, Jeremy Lynch, Razor Ruddock, Greg Shepherd, Paul Knightley, Cliff Parisi and many more.

Food and drink will be available at the venue and tickets are available at www.skiddle.com or on the gate.

They are priced £10 for adults with U16s paying £7.

The doors open at 12pm and kick-off is at 3pm.