More success for Saffron Walden PSG

PUBLISHED: 15:54 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 27 March 2019

Saffron Walden PSG under-nines

Archant

Saffron Walden PSG saw two of their young teams enjoy success at the weekend.

The under-14s took the lead against St Ives Rangers when Hollie sent Emily away to net with a calm finish.

Liv burst through to add a second but Emily had an effort ruled out for offside.

The hosts hit back after the restart, but PSG’s defence held firm with Lily comfortable in goal as they took the three points.

The under-nines hosted Newmarket Town for a third meeting of the season at Katherine Semar but the visitors took the lead late in the first half after some sustained pressure.

Lacymae levelled it up for PSG before the break and Kirsty netted a second with support from Georgie and Lacymae.

Poppy also supported the attack and Lacymae completed the tally for the Saffron Walden PSG girls, who play in and around the town and are seeking more players in year fours and seven. For sessions for girls aged four to 16 see psgfc.co.uk.

