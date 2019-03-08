Saffron Walden PSG Blacks beat Bottisham

Saffron Walden PSG under-13 Blacks face the camera Archant

Saffron Walden PSG under-13 Blacks beat Bottisham Girls for the first time in the league on Saturday.

Wearing their new Caps Cases-sponsored kit, they dominated early on as Freya U, Immy and Ruby held firm in defence.

Good passing by Mae, Keira and Olivia kept the home side's midfield on their toes as Grace L and Elea threatened in attack.

And PSG's perseverance paid off when Mae scored with a fantastic shot from outside the box.

Bottisham had the better of things after the restart and managed to beat Freya H to level the score, before winning a penalty.

But Freya H produced a fine fingertip save to push the ball voer the crossbar and PSG claimed a late winner when Grace L found Elea at a corner and her shot went in off a defender.

*Saffron Walden PSG Girls are looking for more players to expand all squads. Contact newplayercontact@psgfc.co.uk for more details.