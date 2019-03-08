Advanced search

Saffron Walden women join forces for football friendly

PUBLISHED: 09:00 09 May 2019

Local women joined forces for a football friendly in Saffron Walden

Local women joined forces for a football friendly in Saffron Walden

A group of local women joined forces for a 9v9 friendly, despite hailstones and rain on Saturday.

With sisters on opposite sides, it proved a competitive contest, with Lorna and Nina putting the colours into an early 2-0 lead.

Danielle took over in goal for the Blues, allowing Vicky to move into a more advanced role to quickly level things up.

Blues took the lead with a goal direct from a corner, but Lucy struck twice to put the colours 4-3 up, only for Vicky to net from the spot to level.

A penalty shoot-out followed, with the scores level when a heavy hailstorm forced both teams to the safety of the clubhouse.

Great run was had by all and £160 was raised for the new community 3G pitch. The squad train on Wednesday evenings (7.30pm-8.30pm) at Crabtrees and all are welcome.

