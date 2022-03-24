News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Sport

Saffron Walden Town host Takeley on Non-League Day

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 9:00 AM March 24, 2022
Saffron Walden Town goalkeeper James Young

Saffron Walden Town goalkeeper James Young - Credit: SWTFC

Saffron Walden Town are set to welcome Takeley to Catons Lane on Non-League Day this weekend.

The annual event, now in its 11th year, is supported by Prostate Cancer UK and kick off on Saturday is at 3pm.

The Bloods had to settle for an Essex Senior League point following a goalless draw at FC Clacton last weekend.

Having beaten Ilford 4-3 a week earlier, defences dominated on the Essex coast, with a swirling wind making things difficult for both sides.

The visitors saw their best chance come midway through the first half when James Crane fired just wide of the far post.

Walden's James Young was the slightly busier of the two goalkeepers and a commanding display saw him claim a 17th clean sheet of the season.

They are due to host St Margaretsbury on Tuesday (7.45pm).

The reserves are now six points clear at the top of the table after beating Woodbridge Town 5-0 with goals from Edward Atkinson-Purse, Reece Barnett, Marcus Dowdswell, Tom Pluck and Anton Thomas.

