News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Sport

Saffron Walden Town strike late to see off Ilford

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 9:30 AM March 16, 2022
Saffron Walden Town celebrate against Ilford

Saffron Walden Town celebrate against Ilford - Credit: SWTFC

Saffron Walden Town snatched a last-minute win against Essex Senior League rivals Ilford at the weekend.

The Bloods took the lead at Catons Lane, only to then find themselves 3-2 behind at the break in front of a crowd of 281.

But they dug deep in the second half, with George Pullen netting the deciding goal in a 4-3 triumph, after Kris Oti had bagged a brace and James Crane had also struck.

The reserves cemented their top of the table spot with a 6-0 victory at Wivenhoe Town, thanks to two goals from Will Norris and others from Jamie Dicker, Jordan Fossey, Tom Head and Reece Barnett.

The club's under-18s are due to play host to Royston Town on Thursday (March 17, 7.45pm), before the first team head for the Essex coast to take on FC Clacton on Saturday.

The reserves, meanwhile, are back on home turf to entertain Woodbridge Town Reserves at 3pm.

Saffron Walden News

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire Constabulary is investigating two robberies at a Co-Op in Linton and a One Stop in Sutton

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Video

Police investigating £9k cash thefts from shops in Linton and Sutton

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Uttlesford District Council has commissioned films to promote businesses. The film crew in Great Dunmow, Essex

Uttlesford District Council

Film crew heading to Saffron Walden, Thaxted and Stansted

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Eileen, Alex and Mary with balloons and inflatable guitars at Mountfitchet House Care Home, Stansted, Essex

Wellbeing

Uttlesford homes hold themed days and a contest

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Louise Graham who is retiring and James McCaughran who will become the new headteacher, Dame Bradbury's, Saffron Walden Essex

Education News

New headteacher for Dame Bradbury's Junior School, Saffron Walden

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon