Saffron Walden Town strike late to see off Ilford

Saffron Walden Town snatched a last-minute win against Essex Senior League rivals Ilford at the weekend.

The Bloods took the lead at Catons Lane, only to then find themselves 3-2 behind at the break in front of a crowd of 281.

But they dug deep in the second half, with George Pullen netting the deciding goal in a 4-3 triumph, after Kris Oti had bagged a brace and James Crane had also struck.

The reserves cemented their top of the table spot with a 6-0 victory at Wivenhoe Town, thanks to two goals from Will Norris and others from Jamie Dicker, Jordan Fossey, Tom Head and Reece Barnett.

The club's under-18s are due to play host to Royston Town on Thursday (March 17, 7.45pm), before the first team head for the Essex coast to take on FC Clacton on Saturday.

The reserves, meanwhile, are back on home turf to entertain Woodbridge Town Reserves at 3pm.