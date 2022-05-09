News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Sport

Saffron Walden Town reserves complete unbeaten campaign

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 3:03 PM May 9, 2022
Saffron Walden Town's reserve team celebrate their title win after completing an unbeaten 26-game season

Saffron Walden Town's reserve team celebrate their title win after completing an unbeaten 26-game season - Credit: SWTFC

Saffron Walden Town's reserve team ended their Thurlow Nunn League season as unbeaten champions.

The Bloods second string won 19 of their 26 league games, drawing the other seven, to finish 11 points clear of their nearest rivals to claim the title in style.

The club held their end of season presentation evening and Will Norris took their players' player of the year award, while Reece Barnett was named manager's player and Alfie Bowen claimed the supporters' player prize.

George Pullen was named players' player and manager's player of the year for Jason Maher's first-team squad, who just missed out on promotion to step four after losing a play-off at Witham Town, as Gavin Cockman earned the fan vote.

Winners face the camera at Saffron Walden Town's end of season awards night

Winners face the camera at Saffron Walden Town's end of season awards night - Credit: SWTFC

The under-18s saw Ed Watson named players' player, Ryan Porter take the manager's prize and Tom Head claim the supporters' award.

Meanwhile, Phil Strong was named Blood of the Year for producing the club's excellent matchday programme.




