News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Sport

Saffron Walden focus on FA Cup after successful Essex Senior League start

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 9:30 AM August 4, 2022
Gavin Cockman Saffron Walden Town

Gavin Cockman netted Saffron Walden Town's last-minute winner against Clapton - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Saffron Walden Town turn their attentions to the FA Cup this weekend, after starting the Essex Senior League season with a win.

The Bloods beat Clapton 2-1 at Catons Lane thanks to a last-minute goal from Gavin Cockman, on his 100th appearance for the club.

Palvy Manduakila was also on target in front of an opening-day crowd of 294 for Jason Maher's men, who travel to Barking to take on Romford in an extra preliminary round tie on Saturday.

The winners will bank £1,125 in prize money and host Redbridge or Takeley in the preliminary round on August 20.

Walden have also announced a testimonial for long-serving Jason Crane later this season, ahead of his return for a 10th campaign at the club.

Crane made his debut against Swaffham in 2012 and Maher said: "I’m sure James will be delighted to raise some money for charity over the next year.

"It’s pretty special at any level to serve a club for 10 years and I hope that he will finish his playing days at the club."

Most Read

  1. 1 Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su and Davide touch down at Stansted Airport
  2. 2 Sir Tom Jones, Simple Minds, Elbow and the Bootleg Beatles to headline four nights of concerts at Audley End
  3. 3 Saffron Walden suffer controversial defeat against EAPL rivals Frinton
  1. 4 Debden firefighter raises over £2,000 for Mind with charity walk
  2. 5 Stansted Airport: Emirates flies again in Essex after 28-month break
  3. 6 Cash 'stolen' from woman in her 70s on Saffron Walden's King Street
  4. 7 Pupils and Rotary members team up to help Ukrainian refugees
  5. 8 Clyde the tortoise undergoes shell surgery after being struck by train
  6. 9 'Hello Mum' - WhatsApp scammers posing as children steal over £1.5m
  7. 10 Sixty-year-old aims to become oldest man to row the Atlantic solo

Steven Ince has also been announced as the new U23/reserve-team manager.


Saffron Walden News

Don't Miss

The driver was banned from the roads following an incident on the M11 between London and Cambridge in 2021

Essex Police

Man who was handed driving ban allegedly drove home from court

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Saffron Walden Town manager Jason Maher

Saffron Walden Town set to start new Essex Senior League season

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon
Reverend Mark Hayes, newly ordained at Thaxted United Reformed Church, with his family

New minister ordained at Thaxted United Reformed Church

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
The Harley Davidson Essex Chapter visited Café Cornell in Saffron Walden

Harley Davidson club visits café to raise money for air ambulance

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon