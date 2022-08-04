Saffron Walden focus on FA Cup after successful Essex Senior League start
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Saffron Walden Town turn their attentions to the FA Cup this weekend, after starting the Essex Senior League season with a win.
The Bloods beat Clapton 2-1 at Catons Lane thanks to a last-minute goal from Gavin Cockman, on his 100th appearance for the club.
Palvy Manduakila was also on target in front of an opening-day crowd of 294 for Jason Maher's men, who travel to Barking to take on Romford in an extra preliminary round tie on Saturday.
The winners will bank £1,125 in prize money and host Redbridge or Takeley in the preliminary round on August 20.
Walden have also announced a testimonial for long-serving Jason Crane later this season, ahead of his return for a 10th campaign at the club.
Crane made his debut against Swaffham in 2012 and Maher said: "I’m sure James will be delighted to raise some money for charity over the next year.
"It’s pretty special at any level to serve a club for 10 years and I hope that he will finish his playing days at the club."
Steven Ince has also been announced as the new U23/reserve-team manager.