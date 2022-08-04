Saffron Walden focus on FA Cup after successful Essex Senior League start

Saffron Walden Town turn their attentions to the FA Cup this weekend, after starting the Essex Senior League season with a win.

The Bloods beat Clapton 2-1 at Catons Lane thanks to a last-minute goal from Gavin Cockman, on his 100th appearance for the club.

Palvy Manduakila was also on target in front of an opening-day crowd of 294 for Jason Maher's men, who travel to Barking to take on Romford in an extra preliminary round tie on Saturday.

The winners will bank £1,125 in prize money and host Redbridge or Takeley in the preliminary round on August 20.

Walden have also announced a testimonial for long-serving Jason Crane later this season, ahead of his return for a 10th campaign at the club.

Crane made his debut against Swaffham in 2012 and Maher said: "I’m sure James will be delighted to raise some money for charity over the next year.

"It’s pretty special at any level to serve a club for 10 years and I hope that he will finish his playing days at the club."

Steven Ince has also been announced as the new U23/reserve-team manager.



