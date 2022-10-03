News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Hat-trick hero Hallett helps Saffron Walden Town hit rivals for six

Lee Power

Published: 4:10 PM October 3, 2022
Saffron Walden Town v Ilford

Action from Saffron Walden Town's clash with Ilford - Credit: Izzy Poles

Saffron Walden Town hit Essex Senior League rivals Ilford for six at Catons Lane on Saturday.

The Bloods were off to a flying start as Cameron Watson opened the scoring in the first minute.

Saffron Walden Town v Ilford

Action from Saffron Walden Town's clash with Ilford - Credit: Izzy Poles

And they saw Craig Calver and Jason Hallett net in quick succession to make it 3-0 with barely half an hour played.

Saffron Walden Town v Ilford

Saffron Walden Town beat Ilford 6-1 in the Essex Senior League - Credit: Izzy Poles

The visitors hit back just before the hour mark, but Hallett restored the three-goal cushion from the penalty spot and Stanley Leech made it 5-1 midway through the second half.

Saffron Walden Town v Ilford

Action from Saffron Walden Town's clash with Ilford - Credit: Izzy Poles

Hallett completed a second successive league hat-trick with another penalty on 73 minutes in front of a crowd of 280 as the hosts recorded their third win of the campaign.

Saffron Walden Town v Ilford

Action from Saffron Walden Town's clash with Ilford - Credit: Izzy Poles

And it was also a 100th win in 160 games in charge of the club for manager Jason Maher, with 23 draws and 37 defeats and a whopping 419 goals scored.

Saffron Walden Town v Ilford

Action from Saffron Walden Town's clash with Ilford - Credit: Izzy Poles

"Thank you to everyone that's played a part in every one of these games," tweeted Maher.

"I've been very lucky to work with good players and have excellent staff around me and I couldn't do it without the support they give me on a weekly basis.

"I've also been left to manage without interference."

The Bloods are set to visit Barking on Friday.

