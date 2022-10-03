Hat-trick hero Hallett helps Saffron Walden Town hit rivals for six
- Credit: Izzy Poles
Saffron Walden Town hit Essex Senior League rivals Ilford for six at Catons Lane on Saturday.
The Bloods were off to a flying start as Cameron Watson opened the scoring in the first minute.
And they saw Craig Calver and Jason Hallett net in quick succession to make it 3-0 with barely half an hour played.
The visitors hit back just before the hour mark, but Hallett restored the three-goal cushion from the penalty spot and Stanley Leech made it 5-1 midway through the second half.
Hallett completed a second successive league hat-trick with another penalty on 73 minutes in front of a crowd of 280 as the hosts recorded their third win of the campaign.
And it was also a 100th win in 160 games in charge of the club for manager Jason Maher, with 23 draws and 37 defeats and a whopping 419 goals scored.
"Thank you to everyone that's played a part in every one of these games," tweeted Maher.
Most Read
- 1 Tesco and Aldi among supermarkets issuing 'do not eat' warnings
- 2 Revealed: The rare 50ps that you might be carrying
- 3 Audley End station bus service reinstated
- 4 One arrest after fatal crash near London Stansted Airport
- 5 Viola player named first BBC Young Musician 2022 finalist after impressing at Saffron Hall
- 6 Miss Disco announce Halloween and Christmas party dates
- 7 Plan for 130 homes could 'harm local heritage' in Elsenham
- 8 How do I get my £400 energy rebate?
- 9 Driver dies in single-vehicle crash near Stansted Airport
- 10 Stansted pre-booked cab drivers could strike over pay and 'lack of empathy'
"I've been very lucky to work with good players and have excellent staff around me and I couldn't do it without the support they give me on a weekly basis.
"I've also been left to manage without interference."
The Bloods are set to visit Barking on Friday.