Hat-trick hero Hallett helps Saffron Walden Town hit rivals for six

Saffron Walden Town hit Essex Senior League rivals Ilford for six at Catons Lane on Saturday.

The Bloods were off to a flying start as Cameron Watson opened the scoring in the first minute.

Action from Saffron Walden Town's clash with Ilford - Credit: Izzy Poles

And they saw Craig Calver and Jason Hallett net in quick succession to make it 3-0 with barely half an hour played.

Saffron Walden Town beat Ilford 6-1 in the Essex Senior League - Credit: Izzy Poles

The visitors hit back just before the hour mark, but Hallett restored the three-goal cushion from the penalty spot and Stanley Leech made it 5-1 midway through the second half.

Action from Saffron Walden Town's clash with Ilford - Credit: Izzy Poles

Hallett completed a second successive league hat-trick with another penalty on 73 minutes in front of a crowd of 280 as the hosts recorded their third win of the campaign.

Action from Saffron Walden Town's clash with Ilford - Credit: Izzy Poles

And it was also a 100th win in 160 games in charge of the club for manager Jason Maher, with 23 draws and 37 defeats and a whopping 419 goals scored.

Action from Saffron Walden Town's clash with Ilford - Credit: Izzy Poles

"Thank you to everyone that's played a part in every one of these games," tweeted Maher.

"I've been very lucky to work with good players and have excellent staff around me and I couldn't do it without the support they give me on a weekly basis.

"I've also been left to manage without interference."

The Bloods are set to visit Barking on Friday.