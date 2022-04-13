Promotion in our hands says Saffron Walden Town boss Maher

Gavin Cockman got Saffron Walden back on level terms at Little Oakley with a stunning strike - Credit: Gavin Ellis

Saffron Walden Town boss Jason Maher says they just have to concentrate on themselves as the Essex Senior League promotion race goes to the wire.

The Bloods host Sawbridgeworth Town at Catons Lane on Saturday (3pm), but could find themselves in third place by then as rivals Redbridge entertain Little Oakley on Good Friday.

Maher's men won 2-1 at Little Oakley last weekend thanks to an injury-time goal from Stan Leech, which kept them in second on goal difference (+49) above the Motormen (+34).

And Maher said: "Little Oakley are a good side, a tough opponent, and their form at home has been very good. They've beaten Walthamstow and Stansted so it's an excellent away win for us to be fair.

"They're a team that always turn up, ready to give 100 per cent. Their manager demands it from them and it will be tough for Redbridge, but all games are tough at this stage.

"But we've just got to concentrate on what we're doing. We don't need any favours. If we win our two games it should be enough, given the amount of goals others have got to score.

"Sawbo are fighting for their lives, we need to apply ourselves properly, especially on a Bank Holiday weekend."

Fourth-placed Stansted are not out of the picture yet, six points adrift with two games in hand and +37 goal difference, but have to play four games in 10 days.

The Airportmen visit Hoddesdon on Thursday, then host White Ensign (Saturday) and Little Oakley (Tuesday) before ending their season at Takeley.

And Maher added: "It's in our hands. We will train on Thursday, I will watch Hoddesdon play Stansted. I'm sure I will be kept informed on Friday, it's all-consuming.

"We deserved to get over the line (at Little Oakley) and it's credit to the players.

"First half they were good, we were not good enough. The wind was quite strong and it was against us in the first half which was difficult.

"I said we needed to be better in the second half and we were miles better. We had so many corners and pressure and just did enough to try and win the game.

"With 10 minutes to go they were happy with a point, but we neded to keep going and Stan came up with an injury-time header.

"But Cockman's goal was incredible. The technique on the volley was unbelievable and worthy of a much higher level. It was a phenomenal strike to get us back into it."