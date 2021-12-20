Bloods back on the promotion hunt after four-star win over Cockfosters

Saffron Walden Town got their promotion charge back on track with a thumping victory at home to Cockfosters.

The 4-0 win was their first in four Essex Senior League outings and lifts them above Athletic Newham into sixth.

They have games in hand on all the teams above them too and with second place carrying the promise of at least a promotion play-off, Walden are just seven points adrift.

Ollie Miles opened the scoring at Catons Lane against a Cockfosters side who went into the game level on points with the Bloods.

That was on 10 minutes but the visitors had a glorious chance to equalise when they were awarded a penalty with nine minutes of the half to go, Prince Madu the man brought down.

James Young saves a penalty for Saffron Walden Town against Cockfosters. - Credit: SAFFRON WALDEN TOWN FC

However, despite a well-struck effort from Reece Mosanya, the ball was turned away by an even better save by James Young, diving full-length to his right to push it one-handed away from the top corner and out for a corner.

That stop doubled in value just moments later as Walden immediately went up to the other end and added to their lead.

A superb piece of control by Gavin Cockman to take the ball down allowed him the time and space to powerfully fire into the roof of the net for his 16th goal of the season.

That was the score at half-time. Cockfosters had enjoyed their fair share of chances but Walden were clinical in taking theirs, helped by a couple of excellent saves by Young.

The clinching third goal didn't arrive until four minutes from time after Walden had definitely solidly throughout the second period.

It came after a sublime pass by Stan Leach to find Craig Calver, and he showed great composure to round the keeper and slot home his ninth of the campaign.

The win was wrapped up in the dying minutes, Charlie Dicker heading home while the clean sheet was the eight in the league so far.

Walden's next game is also at Catons Lane when they take on Enfield, the side directly above them in the table, on Tuesday with a 3pm kick-off.