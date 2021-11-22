Walden firmly on the Wembley trail after five-star show in FA Vase

Gavin Cockman was at the double as Saffron Walden Town beat Cornard United in the FA Vase. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Saffron Walden Town roared into round three of the FA Vase after crushing Cornard United at Catons Lane.

They ran out 5-1 winners to leave them five wins from the Wembley final and setting up a clash away to Tring Athletic on December 11.

They had to weather a brave effort from the Eastern Counties League Division One South side, one level below the Bloods, but once they goth their noses in front for the second time, there was only going to be one winner.

Walden had already gone close before taking a fifth-minute lead, a long throw from Gavin Cockman headed home by Stan Leech.

The scorer had two more chances to double his and his team's tally and Scott Piggott also fired wide before the visitors equalised through Dave Dowding's header.

The long throws of Cockman and Scott Pethers proved to be valuable weapon's in the Walden arsenal and it was the latter who helped set-up the second just before half-time, Matt Hurley looping the ball home after an initial effort struck the crossbar.

Walden upped the tempo after the break and Cockman made a 40-yard run through the midfield before driving the ball home on the hour to make it 3-1 and he notched his second five minutes later, curling home a free-kick from 25 yards.

Substitute Khris Oti completed the scoring towards the end, walking the ball into an empty net after Cornard goalkeeper Harry Watson collided with his own defender as he raced out of his area to try and clear.

The Bloods are back in Essex Senior League action on Saturday when they host Little Oakley in a 3pm kick-off.

And while they will be looking to continue their push for promotion, they sit fifth after 18 games, nine points behind leaders Walthamstow but just five behind Stanway Rovers and Redbridge in second and third, another cup tie has caught the imagination of staff, players and fans alike.

The draw for the third round of the Essex Senior Trophy has sent them to League Two Colchester United on or before December 18.

Their progression in the Vase also means the league game at near neighbours Stansted has been put back to January 3.