Saffron Walden Town's game off because of COVID-19 cases in Enfield squad
- Credit: WILL DURRANT
Saffron Walden Town's festive fixture at home to Enfield in the Essex Senior League has been called off because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the visitors' squad.
The teams were set to meet at Catons Lane but the contest was postponed early on Tuesday.
A statement on the Enfield website said: "Enfield Football Club are disappointed to announce that due to a COVID outbreak within our squad and management team, we will not be able to fulfil our ESL fixture away to Saffron Walden today.
"The football club realise the inconvenience for everyone involved, in particular Saffron Walden and the supporters, and we are grateful for their understanding in these testing times.
"In the current climate, we as a football club must ensure that staff, players and supporters’ safety is paramount in all circumstances and the club must operate within current government guidelines and act cautiously to ensure the transmission of COVID-19 is kept to a minimum.
"Rest assured, Enfield FC will be looking to agree a mutually convenient date to play the fixture as soon as possible."
"Stay safe everyone and we hope to see you all back on the pitch very soon."
