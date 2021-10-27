News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Town through in FA Vase after dramatic ending

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:11 PM October 27, 2021   
Scott Piggott scored twice for Saffron Walden Town against Kirkley & Pakefield.

Saffron Walden Town have received confirmation of their passage to the second round of the FA Vase - after a dramatic conclusion to their game.

The Bloods were leading 3-1 at home to Kirkley & Pakefield when the match was abandoned due to an incident in front of the main stand.

However, after a couple of days wait, and with teams placed into the draw, Walden were given 

The FA statement said: "The abandonment was referred to the relevant FA committee for consideration in accordance with the rules of the competition.

"The decision was that the score at the time of the abandonment will stand as the result of the match and Saffron Walden Town will therefore progress to the second round proper of the competition."

Scott Piggott bagged two more for the club, the first of them from the penalty spot, while Jacob Noble got the other.

The Bloods will now host Eastern Counties League Division One South side Cornard United on November 20.

