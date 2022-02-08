News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Sport

Saffron Walden Town youngsters march on in county cup with super win at Heybridge

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 2:26 PM February 8, 2022
Saffron Walden Town's U18 side celebrate their victory in the county cup.

Saffron Walden Town's U18 side celebrate their victory in the county cup. - Credit: SAFFRON WALDEN TOWN FC

Saffron Walden Town U18s have got the scent of cup glory in their nostrils after reaching the quarter-final of the Essex County Pelly Cup.

The latest victory came away to Heybridge Swifts, the 3-1 success boosted by the fact they had made the journey with just 12 players due to injuries.

It also came with a change of formation, the 3-5-2 se-up taking the Young Bloods a while to get used to.

A penalty midway through the first half gave the hosts the lead but by the interval the match had been turned on its head.

A well-taken effort from Jadon Keogh Gibbs brought them both an equaliser and a foothold and things got even better for Walden when they took the lead before half time.

Captain Henry Huxter’s tidy footwork in the penalty area created an opening for Henry Clare which he neatly tucked away.

There was still time for more drama in the first half and a big scare when Heybridge won another penalty.

Most Read

  1. 1 Alice Bromell to celebrate debut poetry collection with recital in Saffron Walden
  2. 2 Man allegedly carried cocaine through Stansted Airport in a gold duck statue
  3. 3 Waitrose and Holland & Barrett recall products over safety issues
  1. 4 Elbow to headline outdoor Heritage Live concert at Audley End House & Gardens
  2. 5 Duxford 2022 Air Shows go on sale as IWM announces bumper flying season
  3. 6 Medical incident near Audley End station halted trains
  4. 7 Radwinter pupils celebrate NSPCC Number Day
  5. 8 Saffron Walden youngsters enjoy trip out to Royston while seniors away day brings bonus point
  6. 9 80th anniversary of the 'Mighty Eighth' celebrated with East Anglian fly-past
  7. 10 There's a new community facility in Saffron Walden

This time though Luca Mannino kept it out, racking up his third penalty save of the season.

After the interval, Walden played with much more control and composure and created plenty of chances for themselves, restricting the Swifts to long-range efforts in the process.

And any nerves were eased in the 80th minute with a third goal, Josh Head coming off the bench to score with his first touch after great pressure on the keeper from Ed Watson and Tom Head forced an error.

Their last-eight tie will be at home against Chelmsford City on March 6.

Saffron Walden Town came from 2-0 down to draw their Essex Senior League match at Redbridge.

Saffron Walden Town came from 2-0 down to draw their Essex Senior League match at Redbridge. - Credit: TIM EDWARDS

Walden's first-team meanwhile had to fight from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw away to Redbridge in the Essex Senior League.

James Barlow and Tony Martin had scored in the opening 10 minutes of the second period to give the east London hosts a solid lead.

But Will McClelland began the comeback on 75 minutes and Kris Oti completed the job six minutes later.

The result leaves Saffron Walden in sixth, three places and six points behind their hosts, although with two games in hand.

Stansted still have control of the second and final promotion spot, 10 points ahead of the Bloods having played a game more.

Football
Non-League Football
Saffron Walden News

Don't Miss

The site of the proposed solar farm between Stocking Pelham, Hertfordshire and Berden, Essex

Planning and Development

Council rejects solar farm plan for Stocking Pelham

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The lorry was turning left from High Street into George Street

Lorry jammed in tight corner in Saffron Walden town centre

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Cindy Whife who will walk 10,000 steps every day in February, Saffron Walden, Essex

Addenbrooke's Hospital

Walden receptionist: From wobbly to walking 10,000 steps challenge

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Milo, a black Labrador, the winner of a St Clare Hospice Winter Walkies cutest canine competition

Charity News

Milo from Saffron Walden wins the cutest canine award

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon