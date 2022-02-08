Saffron Walden Town youngsters march on in county cup with super win at Heybridge

Saffron Walden Town U18s have got the scent of cup glory in their nostrils after reaching the quarter-final of the Essex County Pelly Cup.

The latest victory came away to Heybridge Swifts, the 3-1 success boosted by the fact they had made the journey with just 12 players due to injuries.

It also came with a change of formation, the 3-5-2 se-up taking the Young Bloods a while to get used to.

A penalty midway through the first half gave the hosts the lead but by the interval the match had been turned on its head.

A well-taken effort from Jadon Keogh Gibbs brought them both an equaliser and a foothold and things got even better for Walden when they took the lead before half time.

Captain Henry Huxter’s tidy footwork in the penalty area created an opening for Henry Clare which he neatly tucked away.

There was still time for more drama in the first half and a big scare when Heybridge won another penalty.

This time though Luca Mannino kept it out, racking up his third penalty save of the season.

After the interval, Walden played with much more control and composure and created plenty of chances for themselves, restricting the Swifts to long-range efforts in the process.

And any nerves were eased in the 80th minute with a third goal, Josh Head coming off the bench to score with his first touch after great pressure on the keeper from Ed Watson and Tom Head forced an error.

Their last-eight tie will be at home against Chelmsford City on March 6.

Saffron Walden Town came from 2-0 down to draw their Essex Senior League match at Redbridge. - Credit: TIM EDWARDS

Walden's first-team meanwhile had to fight from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw away to Redbridge in the Essex Senior League.

James Barlow and Tony Martin had scored in the opening 10 minutes of the second period to give the east London hosts a solid lead.

But Will McClelland began the comeback on 75 minutes and Kris Oti completed the job six minutes later.

The result leaves Saffron Walden in sixth, three places and six points behind their hosts, although with two games in hand.

Stansted still have control of the second and final promotion spot, 10 points ahead of the Bloods having played a game more.