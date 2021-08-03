Saffron Walden Town off to winning start with victory at Sawbridgeworth

Published: 2:19 PM August 3, 2021

New signing Will McClelland scored on his debut as Saffron Walden Town beat Sawbridgeworth Town in the Essex Senior League. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Saffron Walden Town opened up their new Essex Senior League season in superb style with a big win away to Sawbridgeworth Town.

Goals from James Solkhon, Will McClelland and Scott Piggott gave them a 3-0 success to put them second behind Cockfosters after the first day of the new campaign.

The Bloods were on top for the most part, and clinical when the opportunities came their way, but they also had to ride their luck at time with the home side hitting the woodwork four times in the contest.

The one downside was the two yellow cards shown to Jamie Riley which saw him sent off with five minutes to go.

They broke the deadlock on 29 minutes, Solkhon poking home from close range, while McClelland's debut strike came seven minutes later.

Piggott made it three midway through the second half, pouncing on a poor back pass, moments before Riley's first booking.

But the Bloods comfortable saw out the game and now turn their attention to the FA Cup and a trip on Saturday to Biggleswade United, much changed after their move to the United Counties League, on Saturday.