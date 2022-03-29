News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Sport

Saffron Walden U10 Reds relishing cup final outing

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 9:30 AM March 29, 2022
Saffron Walden U10 Reds are into a cup final

Saffron Walden U10 Reds are into a cup final - Credit: John McLaughlin

Saffron Walden U10 Reds are into the final of the Cambridgeshire Mini Soccer Cup.

They have beaten Chesterton, St Ives, Girton and Shepreth to reach the final, where they will meet Exning at Netherhall School, Queen Edith's Way, Cambridge on May 21.

Although they have had mixed results in the league this season, the promise of cup silverware has brought out the best in the boys, with determined displays against strong opponents.

Two matches went to extra time and one to a penalty shoot-out and coach Alex Dutton said: "I am delighted for the boys to get this reward for all their hard work. They love their football and are very excited to be in the cup final.

"I'm also very pleased the club had three teams in the quarter-finals and two in the semi-finals, which demonstrates the strength and success of the club.

"We are always looking to welcome new players of all ages and abilities and volunteers for a wide range of roles, including coaching, refereeing and administration."

See swcfc.club for more details.

Saffron Walden News

Don't Miss

A Greater Anglia train through Tottenham Hale, between London Liverpool Street, Hertford, Cambridge and King's Lynn

Easter | Video

Major railway lines set for closure this Easter bank holiday weekend

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Man donating cash into purple bucket carried by Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch, Essex

Saffron Walden Town Council | Gallery

Saffron Walden Rock Choir performance thanks mayor for support

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Join Romesh Ranganathan (The Owl) and Tom Davis (The Wolf) warming up at Saffron Walden Town Hall

Comedy

Romesh Ranganathan and Tom Davis coming to Saffron Walden

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Children dressed as bees, selling wildflower seeds, Helena Romanes School, Great Dunmow, Essex

Education News | Gallery

In pictures: What's happening in Uttlesford schools

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon