Saffron Walden U10 Reds relishing cup final outing

Saffron Walden U10 Reds are into the final of the Cambridgeshire Mini Soccer Cup.

They have beaten Chesterton, St Ives, Girton and Shepreth to reach the final, where they will meet Exning at Netherhall School, Queen Edith's Way, Cambridge on May 21.

Although they have had mixed results in the league this season, the promise of cup silverware has brought out the best in the boys, with determined displays against strong opponents.

Two matches went to extra time and one to a penalty shoot-out and coach Alex Dutton said: "I am delighted for the boys to get this reward for all their hard work. They love their football and are very excited to be in the cup final.

"I'm also very pleased the club had three teams in the quarter-finals and two in the semi-finals, which demonstrates the strength and success of the club.

"We are always looking to welcome new players of all ages and abilities and volunteers for a wide range of roles, including coaching, refereeing and administration."

See swcfc.club for more details.