Six national titles for Saffron Walden & District Riding Club

PUBLISHED: 09:00 20 September 2019

Saffron Walden & District's junior 80cm showjumping team

Saffron Walden & District's junior 80cm showjumping team

Archant

Saffron Walden & District Riding Club claimed six national titles at the British Championships in Lincoln.

Saffron Walden & District's Daisy HartSaffron Walden & District's Daisy Hart

Georgie Bray took the individual medium dressage on Fernandel, as well as the overall individual title.

And the senior 90cm showjumpping team of Daisy Adamson (Sugar Rush), Alex Hudson (Temple Carrera), Suzannah Engelmann (Lissin Rocket) and Ellie Berisford (Wooleypark Desinty) held off Cambridge & Buckingham after three rounds to win on penalties.

For the juniors, Iona Woods (Loughnatousa Joey) had an individual win in the riding test, before the dressage team of Woods, Martha Sparrow (Power Boy V), Mia Tamburrini (Really Royale) and Daisy Hart (Ballylar Talbot) were crowned.

Saffron Walden & District's junior dressage teamSaffron Walden & District's junior dressage team

Hart added to the haul with an individual win, before the junior 80cm showjumping team of Martha Millar (De Vossbelts Nibbits), Amelia Speechley (Isaura Van Goudveerdigem), Xavier Pierrejean (Stylo) and Woods (Shannondale Quin) finished things off in style.

Sophie Reason, Adamson, Woods and Millar also had second places, while Sarah Burton, Hattie Waugh, Ellie Berisford and the senior dressage team all finished third.

Most Read

New 24/7 opens its doors in Saffron Walden

The new branch of Pure Gym in Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

Store is set to stay as redevelopment plan is turned down by council

Homebase staff campaigned on site to save their store.

Dozens of jobs created as new store opens in town

The mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Arthur Coote, helps opens B&M. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Saffron Walden fundraisers hand over cheque to hospital charity

Team Max members hand over a cheque for more than £20,000 to Addenbrooke's Hospital. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

MP ‘to work with commissioner’ to combat rural crime fears

Kemi Badenoch in the House of Commons. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

