Six national titles for Saffron Walden & District Riding Club

Saffron Walden & District Riding Club claimed six national titles at the British Championships in Lincoln.

Georgie Bray took the individual medium dressage on Fernandel, as well as the overall individual title.

And the senior 90cm showjumpping team of Daisy Adamson (Sugar Rush), Alex Hudson (Temple Carrera), Suzannah Engelmann (Lissin Rocket) and Ellie Berisford (Wooleypark Desinty) held off Cambridge & Buckingham after three rounds to win on penalties.

For the juniors, Iona Woods (Loughnatousa Joey) had an individual win in the riding test, before the dressage team of Woods, Martha Sparrow (Power Boy V), Mia Tamburrini (Really Royale) and Daisy Hart (Ballylar Talbot) were crowned.

Hart added to the haul with an individual win, before the junior 80cm showjumping team of Martha Millar (De Vossbelts Nibbits), Amelia Speechley (Isaura Van Goudveerdigem), Xavier Pierrejean (Stylo) and Woods (Shannondale Quin) finished things off in style.

Sophie Reason, Adamson, Woods and Millar also had second places, while Sarah Burton, Hattie Waugh, Ellie Berisford and the senior dressage team all finished third.