Saffron Walden youngster picked for British GP role

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 July 2020

McLaren driver Lando Norris poses for a portrait (pic McLaren Racing)

McLaren driver Lando Norris poses for a portrait (pic McLaren Racing)

Steven Tee

Saffron Walden youngster Joshua Smith has been selected to take part in the opening ceremony of the 2020 Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone next month.

Smith, 10, was picked by McLaren driver Lando Norris to become a virtual FIA F1 Future Star at the event on August 2.

Norris was one of a panel of judges who viewed video entry submissions and karter Smith impressed with his slick entry and catchphrase ‘wash your hands, stay safe and get ready for the race!’

Smith also stood out by thaning the NHS and introducing sister Rosie, a nurse, in his video.

You may also want to watch:

Motorsport UK’s nationwide competition invited young karters and children of members who work for the NHS to submit a 30-second video explaining why they want to be an F1 Future Star, who their F1 hero is and why and what it would mean to represent karting or the NHS at the British GP.

Smith and fellow winners will join 2019 Motorsport UK Bambino Kart Time Trial and Race champions Harry Freeman and Jesse Philips as virtual FIA F1 Future Stars and Norris said: “All of the entrants had a good passion for racing, were really enthusiastic and showed their love for the sport.”

Hugh Chambers, Motorsport UK CEO, added: “I’d like to congratulate Joshua and all of our worthy winners and thank our panel for judging such a close competition.

“It’s been great to welcome the children of NHS workers in this year’s competition as a way of thanking them for the brilliant work that they’ve been doing on the NHS frontline.”

*F1 Future Stars was launched in 2018 by Formula 1 and the FIA, offering young motorsport enthusiasts the chance to accompany the F1 drivers on the start grid for the national anthem before each race.

Due to the current global health context, Motorsport UK and Formula 1 are offering the experience virtually in 2020, with the opportunity exclusively available to both the children of Motorsport UK members who work for the NHS and Motorsport UK Kart licence holders, many of whom aspire to progress towards the pinnacle of the sport themselves.

