Saffron Walden youngsters enjoy Mini Athletics Championships

The Saffron Walden and Cambridge team with captain Hayley Jackson at the Mini Athletics Superstar National Championships in London Archant

A team of five to seven-year-olds from Saffron Walden and Cambridge took part in the Mini Athletics Superstar National Championships in London.

They competed against teams from across the UK in a variety of disciplines at the inaugural event, before a presenation with Olympic medalist Martyn Rooney and pole vault record holder Kate Rooney.

Mini Athletics aims to improve participation through sport by enhancing athleticism and now has over 300 classes across the UK.

Team captain Hayley Jackson said: "We had such an amazing time at Lea Valley Athletics Centre. It was great to see our very own athletes competing at an indoor athletics track.

"The children were buzzing after completing our opening ceremony lap as the crowds were cheering us along and couldn't wait to get started.

"The athletes competed over many events, but I think the highlight was jumping into the pit and running with two inspiring GB athletes. The children absolutely loved being part of this fantastic national event and want to do it all over again next year!"