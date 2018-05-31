Saffron Seals succeeding under coach Lowe

Olympic bronze medalist David Lowe is head coach at Saffron Seals Archant

Saffron Walden Swimming Club, known as Saffron Seals, are making great progress thanks to their Olympic bronze medalist head coach.

Olympic bronze medalist Dave Lowe

David Lowe took up his post in October 2016, with the club having seen an increasing number of swimmers compete at county level.

And he had an immediate impact as 41 members qualified for the Essex Age Group Championships in January and February 2017, with two going on to reach the East Region event in May that year.

Seals continued to improve under Lowe’s guidance, with personal bests and club records set in league fixtures and open meets, as the club retained its place in Essex League Division One.

And the number of swimmers qualifying for county and regional competitions increased in 2018 and 2019, despite the loss of many hours of pool time when Walden School closed in July 2017.

Lowe has been supported by a dedicated team of volunteer assistant coaches, with his own experience, focus and dedication proving key to the ongoing development of the club.

A spokesperson said: “David knows what it takes to get to the top having been the first British swimmer to swim the 100m freestyle in under 50 seconds (in 1983) and being a medalist in national and Commonwealth Championships in South Africa and Australia and a finalist in USA and Italy, as well as achieving a bronze medal at the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow.

“His experience has really helped Saffron Seals swimmers balance the need for mental strength, physical fitness and great technique.”

Up to seven swimmers had achieved summer regional qualifying times when the season was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

But Lowe has set daily and weekly exercise challenges for the swimmers, along with their parents and siblings.

“Hopefully that means they will have retained much of their fitness and ensure a quick return to race pace swimming once pool access has been restored,” added the spokesperson.

“Saffron Seals are lucky to have a head caoch whose experience and dedicated to his sport can only benefit the club for years to come.”

For more information about Saffron Seals see their website saffronseals.org.uk.