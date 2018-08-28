Hockey: Semi-final heartbreak for Saffron Walden boys

Saffron Walden’s under-16 boys suffered semi-final heartbreak at the National Indoor finals in Wolverhampton.

The talented squad went out to eventual champions Winchester, after a string of fine displays at the weekend.

Walden began with wins over Belper (6-2) and Bath Buccaneers (5-2) as Hugo Colclough scored seven goals.

That left them needing only a point to qualify for the knockout stages and they drew 1-1 with Sevenoaks on Sunday morning.

After losing to Harrogate in their last group game, they took on Winchester, who had eased through their group.

And Winchester raced into a 4-0 lead in the first half, despite heroics from keeper Ryan Jones who kept out four consecutive short corners.

Colclough hit back with his ninth of the tournament after good work by Josh Webb on the left and Walden threw everything at Winchester in the second half.

The hugely impressive Josh Biddlecombe pulled another goal back with five minutes left but Winchester kept out further efforts by Colclough and Ollie Lindsell and went on to smash Harrogate 8-2 in the final.

Walden coach Martyn Webb said: “The team played brilliantly to reach the semi-finals and showed a great attitude on and off the pitch.

“To finish in the top four of this national competition is a huge achievement and the Club is very proud of their efforts. We will now switch our focus to the Mercian and EHB competitions as the outdoor season resumes.”