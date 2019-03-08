Advanced search

Bowls: Sewards End crowned champions once again

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 August 2019

Sewards End were crowned Essex County singles champions for a second successive year at the weekend.

Having won the North Essex League title for a third straight year on the last day of the season, with a 6-3 win over Braintree, they travelled to Great Saling Millennium Hall on Sunday.

After seeing Dedham beat Roxwell 9-0, Sewards End could only manage a 6-3 victory.

But they produced some determined bowling in the deicder to record an 8-1 victory over Dedham and claim the silverware.

*Great Chesterford Bowls Club had mixed fortunes as their Meldreth & District League side beat Sawston A 5.5-1.5, but the Cambs & District team lost 5-2 to Steeple Morden.

The Business House League mixed team won 6-0 at both Willingham and Coton, but the men's pairs lost by the same margin at Beach.

The triple of Anne Leader, Clive Cassidy and Colin Brand won the last house competition of the season on superior shot count from Richard Legg, Gary Howard and Brian Butler.

