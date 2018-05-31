Carpet Bowls: Sewards End duo secure Essex Pairs title

Sewards End Carper Bowls Club's Margaret Curtis and Helen Tucker with the Essex County Pairs Trophy. Archant

Sewards End Carpet Bowls Club entered five teams in the Essex Pairs Championships at Braintree.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

And Helen Tucker and Margaret Curtis came out on top after an extra end in the final against the defending champions.

You may also want to watch:

A total of 72 teams from all over the county competed in round-robin groups to determine the last 32.

Sewards End had three pairs in the quarter-finals and one in each of the semi-finals.

Last year's champions Mike Rushmer and Colin Lord beat Dedham 6-3, while Curtis and Tucker saw off Elmstead Market 5-4.

And after the final ended all square after seven ends at 4-4, Tucker secured a 6-4 win with her final wood.