Carpet Bowls: Sewards End duo secure Essex Pairs title

PUBLISHED: 11:13 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 27 November 2019

Sewards End Carper Bowls Club's Margaret Curtis and Helen Tucker with the Essex County Pairs Trophy.

Sewards End Carper Bowls Club's Margaret Curtis and Helen Tucker with the Essex County Pairs Trophy.

Sewards End Carpet Bowls Club entered five teams in the Essex Pairs Championships at Braintree.

And Helen Tucker and Margaret Curtis came out on top after an extra end in the final against the defending champions.

A total of 72 teams from all over the county competed in round-robin groups to determine the last 32.

Sewards End had three pairs in the quarter-finals and one in each of the semi-finals.

Last year's champions Mike Rushmer and Colin Lord beat Dedham 6-3, while Curtis and Tucker saw off Elmstead Market 5-4.

And after the final ended all square after seven ends at 4-4, Tucker secured a 6-4 win with her final wood.

Saffron Walden man accused of series of sexual offences is committed to crown court

Anthony Kamau, 48, of Winstanley Road, Saffron Walden, will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court, with a provisionald date set for December 18.

Uttlesford District Council leader defends corporate plan amid claims it lacks detail

John Lodge, R4U chairman. Picture: R4U

Guests cause a real stir at annual Christmas event

The Layzell and Richardson families. Photo: Saffron Photo.

Winners of Christmas Shop Windows competition announced

Frank Ricco whose hairdressers' shop window won first place

Long-running Radio 4 programme is coming to Saffron Walden

The event is taking place at Saffron Hall.

