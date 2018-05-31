Athletics: Smith stars for Striders

Saffron Striders Alex Smith Archant

Saffron Striders were out in force at the Cambridge half marathon at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

More than 40 members took part in the 13.1-mile run, with Alex Smith producing a stunning effort.

You may also want to watch:

Smith came home in one hour 16 minutes to finish inside the top 75 and also move to fourth on the club's list of fastest male half marathon runs.

Darren Barnes, Chris Outtersides, David Stuart Hill, Zib Gotto and Mark Frew all set personal bests to complete a good day for the club.

Saffron Striders meet outside the Lord Butler Fitness & Lesure Centre every Tuesday evening at 7.45pm for a prompt 8pm start.

All abilities are welcome.