Advanced search

Athletics: Smith stars for Striders

PUBLISHED: 09:00 10 March 2020

Saffron Striders Alex Smith

Saffron Striders Alex Smith

Archant

Saffron Striders were out in force at the Cambridge half marathon at the weekend.

More than 40 members took part in the 13.1-mile run, with Alex Smith producing a stunning effort.

You may also want to watch:

Smith came home in one hour 16 minutes to finish inside the top 75 and also move to fourth on the club's list of fastest male half marathon runs.

Darren Barnes, Chris Outtersides, David Stuart Hill, Zib Gotto and Mark Frew all set personal bests to complete a good day for the club.

Saffron Striders meet outside the Lord Butler Fitness & Lesure Centre every Tuesday evening at 7.45pm for a prompt 8pm start.

All abilities are welcome.

Most Read

First Essex coronavirus case: ‘It’s time to listen to experts’

Photo: Tuned_In/Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Saffron Walden man wanted by Essex Police

Man charged with murder of Wimbish woman appears in court

A police car is guarding an address in Tye Green, Wimbish. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

IWM Duxford transforms historic rooms to mark Battle of Britain’s 80th anniversary

A graphic rendering of the Pilots’ Room in Battle of Britain: The Ops Block, opening this summer at IWM Duxford. Picture: © IWM

Firm confirms plans to open new hotel and restaurant by 2020

Artist impression of Premier Inn in Saffron Walden. Picture: VECTOR

Most Read

First Essex coronavirus case: ‘It’s time to listen to experts’

Photo: Tuned_In/Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Saffron Walden man wanted by Essex Police

Man charged with murder of Wimbish woman appears in court

A police car is guarding an address in Tye Green, Wimbish. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

IWM Duxford transforms historic rooms to mark Battle of Britain’s 80th anniversary

A graphic rendering of the Pilots’ Room in Battle of Britain: The Ops Block, opening this summer at IWM Duxford. Picture: © IWM

Firm confirms plans to open new hotel and restaurant by 2020

Artist impression of Premier Inn in Saffron Walden. Picture: VECTOR

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Athletics: Smith stars for Striders

Saffron Striders Alex Smith

IWM Duxford transforms historic rooms to mark Battle of Britain’s 80th anniversary

A graphic rendering of the Pilots’ Room in Battle of Britain: The Ops Block, opening this summer at IWM Duxford. Picture: © IWM

Saffron Walden PSG Blues make mark on March rivals

Saffron Walden PSG under-13 Blues face the camera

Max Malins heading to Bristol on loan despite signing long-term Saracens deal

Max Malins during his man of the match performance for Saracens against Munster in December. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

Saffron Walden man wanted by Essex Police

Drive 24