Spinners shine as Saffron Walden shock the leaders

Action from Saffron Walden's EAPL clash with leaders Swardeston (pic Jamie Pluck) Archant

Saffron Walden produced something of a shock to beat East Anglian Premier League leaders Swardeston on Saturday.

They headed into the match on the back of a few losses and chose to bowl first on a sunny morning.

Swardeston's openers put on 40 before Ali Hancock made the breakthrough to have Lewis Denmark caught at square leg by Jack Ormsby.

Spinners Ryan Deamer and Jake Foley then operated in tandem to good effect to slow the scoring rate, picking up wickets at regular intervals.

Deamer claimed the prize scalp of Joe Gatting for just three as the visitors were reduced to 125-6 at lunch and finished with four wickets to his name.

Foley collected a five-wicket haul as Swardeston were dismissed for 189, but Walden's run chase did not get off to the best of starts as Foley played onto his own stumps.

The home side slumped to 60-5 when captain Ben Harris joined club legend Giles Ecclestone at the crease and the pair put on a 60-run partnership at a crucial time to give renewed hope.

Harris (36) and Ecclestone (39) fell in quick succession, though, and it was left to vice-captain Jeo Barrs (36 not out) and bowling hero Deamer (11 not out) to knock off the 35 runs required to secure a morale-boosting victory.

The under-12 girls also had reason to cheer after enjoying a purple patch of three wins from three matches played so far in June.

They have beaten Wendens Ambo, Cokenach and the SWCC U10 Terriers, with a total of 117 runs scored and 20 wickets taken over the course of the matches.

Five players combined to good effect with the ball as eight wickets were taken in two of the matches, with Amelie Wright now having six to her own name, including a hat-trick!

Samira Phillips and Honor Russell have five scalps apiece, with the latter also boasting a hat-trick, and Wright and Alexandra Dupont-Short - the team's leading run scorer thanks to her stylish technique - have also taken some impressive catches for the team.

Clara Fenwick shone against the SWCC boys and with two games still to play in the CYCA League, belief is growing among the squad.