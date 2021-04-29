News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Senior golfers praise Saffron Walden Golf Club while former Saffron Striders champion returns to action

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:58 AM April 29, 2021   
Cambridgeshire Golf's seniors played their Essex counterparts at Saffron Walden Golf Club

Cambridgeshire Golf's seniors played their Essex counterparts at Saffron Walden Golf Club. - Credit: CAMBS GOLF

Saffron Walden Golf Club played host to Cambridgeshire Seniors golf team who fell to a 7-5 loss against their Essex counterparts.

Gog Magog's Kevin Diss won 7&6 and there was also success for David Hayns.





Late wins from Steve Plumb, Gerald Collins and Walden's own Graham Goodman proved too little too late but Goodman and the Essex players did say the changes to bunkers on Saffron Walden Golf Club's Windmill Hill course have "enhanced the quality".

Former club champion of Saffron Striders, Tony Bacon, was back in action after the lockdown and in sizzling form too.

Now part of Haverhill Running Club, he was at the Olympic Park velodrome in an event organised by RunThrough.

A number of different distances were on offer from 5k and 10k through to both half and full marathon but Bacon opted for the 10-mile event.

It proved a good choice too as he came home 13th overall and fourth in his age group in a time of one hour five minutes 43 seconds.

