New doubles champions crowned at Castle Hill Tennis Club

Castle Hill Tennis Club in Saffron Walden have crowned two sets of new champions after their own doubles tournament.

In front of a large crowd, the ladies doubles was won by Anne Taylor and Kathy Millard who beat Valerie Mitchell and Sarah Pickthorn 6-2 in a one set final.

The men's competition was claimed by Nigel Appleby and Dave Lewis who beat Colin Taylor and Mark Anderson 6-0 in another one-set final.

For more information about the club call Pete Smith on 01799 520454 or go to www.castlehilltennisclub.co.uk

It was a good week for Great Chesterford Bowls Club with the Meldreth & District team winning 5-2 at Girton and the Cambs & District side picking up a 6-1 triumph at Barton.

The club's president Colin Day also fielded a team of new members and friends against a club team.

A spokesman said: "It was a very enjoyable afternoon concluding with Colin and Rosemary Day putting on a wonderful tea with accompanying cakes baked by some of our members."

Rebecca White of Saffron Striders was on good form at the Essex five-mile championship, winning a silver medal in her category.