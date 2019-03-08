Advanced search

Triathlon: Stanton-Stock brothers impress in Wales

PUBLISHED: 14:34 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:34 08 August 2019

Saffron Walden's Stanton-Stock brothers celebrate

Saffron Walden's Stanton-Stock brothers celebrate

The Stanton-Stock brothers of Saffron Walden had a successful weekend at the Parc Bryn Bach in Wales.

Charlie Stanton-Stock was in the Para Super Sprint National Championships, covering a 400m swim, 10k bike ride and 2.5k run.

And afer a reasonable swim he had a great bike lap to take a minute out of the leaders on a technical course, before a great run saw him come home with a silver medal.

Jack Stanton-Stock had his first British Super Series race and, at just 17, was the youngest in the 55-strong field for the world and European qualifier.

Facing the likes of Ben Dijkstra, James Teagle and James Chantler-Main over a 750m swim, 20k bike ride and 5k run, he came out of the water in 15th place, which he held on a tough bike leg, after avoiding a couple of nasty crashes.

A strong run saw him go sub-17 minutes for 5k to place 15th overall and seventh junior ahead of a first Junior ETU Cup race in Latvia.

