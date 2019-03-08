Advanced search

Triathlon: Stanton-Stock earns Super Series podium

PUBLISHED: 18:00 19 September 2019

Jack Stanton-Stock (right) on the podium

Jack Stanton-Stock made it onto the podium at the end of the National Super Series League at Mallory Park.

Although not enjoying his best race on the day, when the times for all seven races were computed and the best three recorded for final rankings, Stanton-Stock finished third overall.

Having finished fifth last year, it represented the end of a good season for the Saffron Walden youngster, who earned Elite European Youth selection and his first ETU Cup in Latvia.

Although the domestic season is nnow over, he has been selected to represent Great Britain at the Super League Triathlon in Jersey and Malta.

The fast and furious swim, bike, runk, bike, swim, run format is different to anything he has done this year, but he said: "I'm really looking forward to some fast racing in the electric atmosphere Super League brings and rubbing shoulders with world-class athletes who will all be there."

