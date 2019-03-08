Advanced search

Stanton-Stock impresses on GB duty at European Youth Championships in Austria

PUBLISHED: 13:15 27 June 2019

Jack Stanton-Stock in cycling action

Jack Stanton-Stock in cycling action

Archant

Saffron Walden youngster Jack Stanton-Stock impressed on his first Elite GB start at the European Youth Championships in Austria.

Jack Stanton-Stock in running actionJack Stanton-Stock in running action

A demanding schedule of heats and finals faced the new team of four boys and four girls, with Stanton-Stock's first race delayed by a big electrical storm in Kitzbuhel.

The first nine from each of three heats would qualify, as well as the three fastest losers, and Stanton-Stock set off on a very wet course.

After a solid swim, he exited the water in 21st place, before the quickest T1 of the day set him off on the bike leg in 17th.

After a good effort in the saddle and quick T2, he began the run in second place and a well-paced effort saw him finish comfortably in sixth for the A final.

This race proved fast and furious, with the distances halved from the semi-finals, and the four GB athletes lined up together.

A challenging swim saw Stanton-Stock exit the water towards the back of the pack and left him with much to do on a shorter bike leg.

But he made it towards the front of the pack within the first lap with a GB team-mate and came into T2 among the leaders.

A fast race saw Stanton-Stock finish in an excellent 16th place on his debut at this level and he now looks forward to his first elite junior distance event at Eton Dorney this weekend.

