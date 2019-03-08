Stanton-Stock impresses on GB duty at European Youth Championships in Austria

Jack Stanton-Stock in cycling action Archant

Saffron Walden youngster Jack Stanton-Stock impressed on his first Elite GB start at the European Youth Championships in Austria.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jack Stanton-Stock in running action Jack Stanton-Stock in running action

A demanding schedule of heats and finals faced the new team of four boys and four girls, with Stanton-Stock's first race delayed by a big electrical storm in Kitzbuhel.

The first nine from each of three heats would qualify, as well as the three fastest losers, and Stanton-Stock set off on a very wet course.

After a solid swim, he exited the water in 21st place, before the quickest T1 of the day set him off on the bike leg in 17th.

You may also want to watch:

After a good effort in the saddle and quick T2, he began the run in second place and a well-paced effort saw him finish comfortably in sixth for the A final.

This race proved fast and furious, with the distances halved from the semi-finals, and the four GB athletes lined up together.

A challenging swim saw Stanton-Stock exit the water towards the back of the pack and left him with much to do on a shorter bike leg.

But he made it towards the front of the pack within the first lap with a GB team-mate and came into T2 among the leaders.

A fast race saw Stanton-Stock finish in an excellent 16th place on his debut at this level and he now looks forward to his first elite junior distance event at Eton Dorney this weekend.