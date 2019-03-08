Triathlon: Stanton-Stock starts well

Jack Stanton-Stock in running action Archant

Walden Junior Tri members were in action over two days at Nottingham University to secure eliite junior and youth rankings for the start of the season.

Jack Stanton-Stock on his bike Jack Stanton-Stock on his bike

And Jack Stanton-Stock hoped to score early league points and make a mark as he goes into the 16-19 age group.

An 800m pool-based swim of 9.38 put him in 40th place for the bike-run on day two, where he was just over a minute behind the leaders as he ran into T1.

The 20k bike course had a few technical turns and Stanton-Stock moved up to 16th coming into T2.

A solid 5k run left him 13th overall, which converted to fourth in the youth B group ahead of the Super Series League and next big race in Llanelli.

Helena Dyce was 15th in the Youth B category to secure her Super League start, with Ben Allen 34th.

Ethan Riley was a very respectable 28th in the Youth group, with Innes Dunlop 64th in the girls’ and Joshua Vail in 88th place.