Triathlon: Stanton-Stock claims win at Eton Dorney

Saffron Walden's Jack Stanton-Stock claimed victory in a junior distance event at Eton Dorney.

After a hectic race schedule in Austria, he had a restful training week ahead of his 750m swim, 20k bike ride and 5k run in Berkshire.

Having exited the water in 30th place, heavy traffic during transition left him down the field for the four-lap bike ride.

But he pushed hard from the fourth group, catching a bigger pack in front and the second pack on lap three.

A group of more than 20 riders came to T2 with Stanton-Stock in the lead and he gave chase to three big junior leaders ahead.

Although out of his reach, Stanton-Stock found himself in a sprint finish for first place in the Youth B category for 17-year-olds.

And in a tense battle to the line, he took the victory this time around ahead of his three-week training and rest period before competing in his next league race.