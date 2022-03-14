Great Godfrey earns England Masters spot

Local runner Stef Godfrey has qualified to run for the England Masters team at two distances.

Qualification is based on running a pre-set time at a specified event and finishing in the top three in your age category.

Godfrey, who works at Saffron Walden County High School, competes in the 55-59 group and clocked 42.01 at the Chessington 10k, six minutes inside the qualifying time, to claim second in her category.

And she followed that with a time of 1:30.21 at the Wokingham half marathon, where she took second place in windy conditions on a hilly course to finish some 15 minutes inside the qualifying time.

Godfrey will run for England in the Half Marathon Championships in Chester on May 15.

Cambridge & Coleridge clubmate Pete Thompson took part in the British Masters Indoor Championships at Lee Valley and claimed 1,500m silver in the 60-64 group with a time of 5.15 to add to his impressive haul.