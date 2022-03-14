News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Sport

Great Godfrey earns England Masters spot

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 5:00 PM March 14, 2022
Pete Thompson and Stef Godfrey face the camera

Pete Thompson and Stef Godfrey face the camera - Credit: Pete Thompson

Local runner Stef Godfrey has qualified to run for the England Masters team at two distances.

Qualification is based on running a pre-set time at a specified event and finishing in the top three in your age category.

Godfrey, who works at Saffron Walden County High School, competes in the 55-59 group and clocked 42.01 at the Chessington 10k, six minutes inside the qualifying time, to claim second in her category.

And she followed that with a time of 1:30.21 at the Wokingham half marathon, where she took second place in windy conditions on a hilly course to finish some 15 minutes inside the qualifying time.

Godfrey will run for England in the Half Marathon Championships in Chester on May 15.

Cambridge & Coleridge clubmate Pete Thompson took part in the British Masters Indoor Championships at Lee Valley and claimed 1,500m silver in the 60-64 group with a time of 5.15 to add to his impressive haul.

Saffron Walden News

Don't Miss

Uttlesford District Council has commissioned films to promote businesses. The film crew in Great Dunmow, Essex

Uttlesford District Council

Film crew heading to Saffron Walden, Thaxted and Stansted

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Louise Graham who is retiring and James McCaughran who will become the new headteacher, Dame Bradbury's, Saffron Walden Essex

Education News

New headteacher for Dame Bradbury's Junior School, Saffron Walden

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Cambridgeshire Constabulary is investigating two robberies at a Co-Op in Linton and a One Stop in Sutton

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Video

Police investigating £9k cash thefts from shops in Linton and Sutton

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Chelmsford Magistrates' Court

Chelmsford Magistrates' Court

'Reckless' Thaxted driver given three year ban at court

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon