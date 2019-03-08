Athletics: Saffron Striders' Bacon sizzles at Clacton

Saffron Striders Running Club member Tony Bacon produced a superb display at the Clacton half marathon at the weekend.

Enjoying the fantastic local support of the Clacton carnival crowd on the Essex coast, Bacon finished in 16th place in a fine time of one hour 26 minutes.

Bacon finished only nine minutes behind the winner, while clubmate Darren Barnes was in action further up the coast in Suffolk at the Aldeburgh 10k.

And Barnes was also able to celebrate as he crossed the finish line in 14th place, well inside the hour mark.