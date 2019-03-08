Athletics: Saffron Striders enjoy London Marathon challenge
PUBLISHED: 09:34 30 April 2019
Archant
After months of jogging in the cold, ran and fog of winter, Saffron Striders enjoyed a warm spring day at the London Marathon.
Iain Henley led their group home in a fine two hours 59 minutes, with Sara Switzer next to finish in 3:22.
You may also want to watch:
Martin Green (3:29), Tim McMahon (3:36), Helen Howard (4:04), Lisa Plumb (4:35), Jason Coles (4:49) and Ben Thapa (4:57) also completed the iconic route through the capital, as months of hard work was rewarded with the thrill of finishing the 26.2-mile race on The Mall.
Collectively, the Striders raised thousands of pounds for charities and can now look forward to a well-earned rest.
Saffron Striders meet outside the Lord Butler Fitness & Leisure Centre every Tuesday evening at 7.45pm for an 8pm start. All abilities welcome.